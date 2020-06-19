Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market, the price of gold has remained firms. On Multi Commodity Exchange(MCX), August gold prices were flat at Rs. 47,350 per 10 gram. Silver rates however edged lower. On MCX, silver futures fell 0.15% to Rs. 47,790 per kg.

In global markets, gold prices remained steady with spot rates flat at at US dollar 1,723.19 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.2% to US dollar 1,735.10. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.7% to US dollar 17.38, while platinum gained 0.1% to US dollar 805.34.

Gold is priced at Dh209.50 for 24K, Dh196.75 for 22K and Dh161 for 18K, per gram in Dubai.