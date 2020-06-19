Coronavirus : UAE announces travel procedures for citizens, residents

Dr Saif Dhaheri, the Spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced a series of conditions and measures regulating the travel of UAE citizens and residents effective June 23rd.

“Travel will be allowed to certain destinations according to a strategy that has classified all countries of the world into three categories: the first is classified as low risk nations to which all citizens and residents are allowed to travel. The second is medium-risk nations to which only a limited category of citizens are allowed to travel to in case of emergency, namely for necessary medical reasons, visiting first-degree family members, or for military, diplomatic and official missions. The third are high-risk countries to which travel is categorically banned,” he explained.

Citizens and residents must submit an application through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website for travel approval, and register with Tawajudi app before traveling.

Seniors (older than 70) are not allowed to travel while all those travelling should have a COVID-19 test 48 hours before travelling. All travellers must register before trip as well.

Medical insurance is mandatory for all travellers and they should also consent to health quarantine upon arrival. Travellers cannot change destinations once registered and/or booked.

A limited and specific group of citizens is allowed to travel to countries within the category “medium risk” in emergency situations, in order to seek the necessary health treatment, or visit family of the first degree, or for military, diplomatic and official missions.

If a traveller is examined while outside the UAE and the result of the COVID-19 test is positive, the respective UAE embassy must be notified.

When returning from a trip, if the traveller is unable to home quarantine, he must quarantine at a hotel, while bearing the costs.

When returning from trip, a PCR test must be performed at an approved medical facility within 48 hours of entering the country.

When returning from trip, individuals must adhere to home quarantine for 14 days – which could limited to 7 days for returnees from less dangerous countries or professionals in vital sectors, after a COVID-19.

Citizens and residents travelling must fill in the necessary health responsibility forms, including pledging to quarantine upon return, and a pledge not to travel to destinations other than those submitted in the form.