Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the Indian stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in loss.

BSE Sensex has settled trading at 34,868.98 lower by 561.45 points, or 1.58%. NSE Nifty has ended trading at 10,305.30 down by 165.70 points, or 1.58%.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle India and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank,ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, SBI,HDFC Bank,Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Airtel.

Market breadth favoured losses as 1,262 stocks on the BSE ended higher against 1,466 that moved in the opposite direction. On the NSE, 754 stocks advanced while 1,074 declined.