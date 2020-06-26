107 killed in lightning and rain related incidents

The death toll from lightning and rain related in North India has increased to 107. Earlier on Thursday 83 people were killed in lightning and rain related incidents in Bihar alone. 24 more people had died in Uttar Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, most of the deaths were reported in Deoria district close to the Nepal border, and the holy city of Prayagraj

Government authorities warned that death toll could rise further as government was still waiting on casualty reports from the interior parts of the state.

India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Bihar on Friday and Saturday.

More than 2,300 people were killed by lightning in India in 2018 according to the National Crime Records Bureau, the most recent figures available.