Covid-19 Updates: 879 coronavirus cases in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has announced that 879 more people got affected by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The ministry also announced 1,153 recoveries and 1 death.

Thus the total number of coronavirus infection in Qatar has rised to 93,668. Qatar has become the second Gulf country to cross 90,000 cases after Saudi Arabia. The death toll has reached at 110 and the total recoveries stand at 77,225.

During the past 24 hours, 14 people have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit , bringing the total number of people currently in intensive care units to 205. Currently, the active cases stand at 16,328.

3,777 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 345,691.