Prime  Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 11 am on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday. The PM will address nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday. On June 14, the PM had invited ideas from the people of the country for this radio address.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on the 28th. Though 2 weeks away, please keep the ideas and inputs coming! It’ll enable me to go through maximum number of comments and phone calls. Am sure you’ll have much to say, on fighting COVID-19 and topics in addition to that,” PM Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also tweeted a number for the people to record their messages, and appealed to them to post their suggestions on the NaMo app, MyGov and other government forums.