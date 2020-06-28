“Let’s not forget what happened in 1962”: NCP leader Sharad Pawar hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ladakh clash. The senior leader asked Rahul Gandhi not to politicise matters of national security, and remember that after the 1962 India-China war, 45,000 square km of Indian territory were occupied by the Chinese.

“Let’s not forget what happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 square km of India’s territory. While levelling such allegations, one must also consider what happened in the past,” said the former Defence Minister.

“If our army had not been alert, we would not have known about the Chinese actions… The scuffle means we were vigilant or we would have been caught unawares. To term it as a failure of the Defence Minister or anyone else is not correct, and it is unfair to make such allegations,” said Pawar.

“Our soldiers tried to push back Chinese army men when they tried to encroach upon Indian soil. To say this is the failure of anyone or of the defence minister isn’t correct. Had our army not been on alert, we wouldn’t have known Chinese assertion” said Pawar.