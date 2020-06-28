‘Surface-To-Air Missile Defence System’ deployed in Ladakh by Indian forces

To give Chinese provocation befitting reply the Indian forces has deployed its advanced surface-to-air missile defence systems in the eastern part of Ladakh.

The Indian forces deployed the air defence system as several Chinese fighter aircraft and choppers were detected to be flying in areas close to the LAC.India’s air defence missile system has the Akash missile, which is capable of blowing off a fast-moving combat jet and drones in seconds.

“As part of the ongoing build-up in the sector, the air defence systems of both Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed in the sector to prevent any misadventure by the Chinese Air Force fighter jets or the People’s Liberation Army choppers there,” government sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

China has deployed heavy air superiority aircraft such as the Sukhoi-30 and its strategic bombers in locations close to the stand-off point in eastern Ladakh. Aircraft activities have been seen at around 10-kilometre’s distance from the Indo-China border, ANI reported.