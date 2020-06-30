PM Narendra Modi heads meeting to ready the nation for a Covid vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to prepare the nation for a Covid Vaccine, as and when the vaccine is available. The meeting weighed and discussed various factors and issues of Indias diverse population including those related to management of medical supply chains, prioritization of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies involved in the process, as well as the role of private sector and civil society in this national endeavour.

The Prime Minister categorised four guiding principles that will form the foundation of the national effort. The vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritized for early vaccination, for example doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population, the prime minister said.Secondly, vaccination of “anyone, anywhere” should take place, i.e. without imposition of any domicile related restrictions for getting the vaccine.

As the third principle, the Prime Minister highlighted that vaccination must be affordable and universal,so that no one is left behind. The fourth guiding principal should be that the entire process from production to vaccination should be monitored and supported in real time with the use of technology, the PM said.

PM directed officials to evaluate in a broad manner available technology options that can form the backbone of the national endeavour to vaccinate all in the most efficient and timely manner. Prime Minister directed that detailed planning for such largescale vaccination should be undertaken immediately. The current status of vaccine development efforts was also reviewed at the meeting. Modi during the meeting also highlighted India’s commitment to play an enabling role in the vaccination efforts against Covid-19.