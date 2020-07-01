Country announces ban on international travellers

Canada has extended the ban on international travellers. The ban was extended up to July 31.

“The government remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and reducing the spread of Covid-19 in Canada,” announced the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) .

Canada implemented a series of measures, including the ban on entry to all travellers who are not Canadian citizens and permanent residents, to stem the spread of COVID-19 in mid-March. The ban, which also allows the immediate family members of Canadian citizens, diplomats and aircrews to come into Canada, expired on Tuesday night.

The Canada government has also renewed the Quarantine Act requiring travellers to isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in Canada. The act has been extended to August 31.