Nepal’s ruling party demands PM K P Oli’s resignation over Anti-India remarks

Top leaders of Nepal’s ruling communist party, including former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Tuesday demanded Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were “neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate.”

As soon as the powerful Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) commenced at the Prime Minister’s Official residence at Baluwatar, Prachanda slammed Prime Minister Oli for the remarks he made on Sunday in which he claimed that efforts were being made to oust him after his government redrew Nepal’s political map by incorporating three strategically key Indian areas.

“The Prime Minister’s remarks that India was conspiring to remove him was neither politically correct, nor diplomatically appropriate,” Prachanda said.

“Such a statement by the Prime Minister may damage our relations with the neighbour,” the chairman of the NCP warned.

Prime Minister Oli, on Sunday claimed that there have been various kinds of activities in the “embassies and hotels” to remove him from power. He said some Nepalese leaders were also involved in the game.

Accusing the southern neighbour and leaders of his own party by the Prime Minister was not appropriate, a senior leader of the party quoted Prachanda as saying during the meeting.

Prachanda told Oli that it was not India but him who had been seeking his resignation both as party chair and prime minister, the NCP leader said.

Besides Prachanda, senior leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, Bamdev Gautam and Narayankaji Shrestha also asked Prime Minister Oli to provide evidence of his accusation and asked to quit the power, he said.