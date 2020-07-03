China blocks access to Indian news channel website

Three days after India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and WeChat, Beijing has stopped accessing the WION website – www.wionews.com – in mainland China.

GreatFire.org, a Chinese Internet surveillance watchdog, confirmed that WION is completely blocked in China.

The move is being seen as a retaliation for India’s action to ban the Chinese app. WION is singled out due to the highly significant coverage of China’s cover ups due to coronovirus outbreaks.

For this, WION has come under repeated attacks from the Chinese establishment. In March, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, – Zhao Lijian – blocked WION on micro-blogging website Twitter.

Chinese diplomats in India also criticized the coverage of the epidemic of WION.

The Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, had also published an important excerpt, asking WION to “think independently”.

Earlier on Monday, India banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular short video platform Tickcock. The ban came into force two weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).