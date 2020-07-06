‘Everyone knows what is going on in Ladakh,speeches are made to please voters’: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar targets Prime Minister over Ladakh standoff

Former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNSU) and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speeches on Ladakh stand off. The CPI leader took his micro blogging website to criticize the union government.

— Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) July 3, 2020

” Everybody knows whats is going on in Ladakh. Speeches are made to please voters. The anchors in news channels says everything is normal in border”, tweeted Kanhaiya Kumar.

— Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) July 4, 2020

‘The leader gives speech only and not ration or medicines for those who are sick and injured’ Kanhaiya Kumar tweeted again.