Coronavirus : 60-year-old COVID patient commits suicide at quarantine centre

A 60-year-old man committed suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in Kondhwa district of Maharashtra on Monday. “The deceased and his son had tested positive for coronavirus. However, the reason behind extreme step is yet to be ascertained”, said Pune Police.

Pune district reported 1,245 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 29,844. The death toll increased to 890 with 21 more patients succumbing to the infection in a single-day.