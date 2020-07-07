Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE on Monday reported 528 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 52,068.

The new cases were detected after the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHP) conducted 28,009 COVID-19 tests across the country.

According to the ministry’s latest updates, one patient has died due to complications, taking the country’s death toll to 324.Additional 424 infected patients have made full recovery after receiving the necessary treatment, taking the total recovered cases to 40,721.

The newly detected cases are undergoing treatment at various medical facilities across the nation, the total number of active cases in the country and still receiving treatment is 11,023.