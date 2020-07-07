HBD MS Dhoni : Here are some interesting facts about ‘Captain Cool’

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday. Dhoni, who made his India debut in 2004, led Team India to greater heights as captain. Apart from leading Team India across all three formats for seven years, he did wicket-keeping and also performed the finisher’s role.

Probably the greatest wicketkeeper to have played the game, Dhoni has been on a sabbatical for a year now. He was confirmed to make his comeback in IPL 2020 but the tournament is currently suspended due to global pandemic. This has seen Dhoni being confined to his home since March.

Here are some interesting facts about ‘Captain Cool’

Only captain to win all three ICC trophies

One of the most successful captains to have played for Team India, Dhoni is the only leader in world cricket to captain his side to victories in all three ICC trophies. In 2007, he captained a young team to a victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup. In 2011, Team India won the 50-ver World Cup. Two years later, Men in Blue defeated England to win the ICC Champions Trophy. India haven’t won an ICC tournament since then.

Leading Team India in all T20 World Cups

Since Dhoni led Team India’s white-ball team from 2007 to 2016, he remains to be the only captain in world cricket to lead his side in all six T20 World Cups so far. Dhoni relinquished the white-ball captaincy in 2017.

And the success rate

And yes, Dhoni had also captained Team India to the second round of each of six T20 World Cups. Although, Team India failed to replicate its success. Their best performance in the tournament came in 2014 when the played the final against Sri Lanka.

Highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests

Dhoni holds the record of playing highest innings by an Indian wicketkeeper in the longest format. In 2013, Dhoni scored 224 against Australia in Chennai. He is also the only Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to score a double-century in Test.

Highest paid player in 2008 IPL auction

It’s hard to imagine but Dhoni, the T20 World Cup-winning team, was without a home team back in IPL 2008. He decided to enter the auction and ended up getting paid USD 1.5 million. His record lasted just one year but the desire to buy Dhoni was at its peak back then.

Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni

Back in 2011, MS Dhoni became the first Indian cricketer to be conferred the rank of honorary lieutenant colonel. He was joined by Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra. Dhoni, on occasions, has landed in the army camp. Soon after the 2019 World Cup, he once again served the army and joined them in Kashmir for two weeks.

Goalkeeper Dhoni

Unlike most of the other players, cricket wasn’t his first love. Dhoni started as a goalkeeper and impressed his coach with his goalkeeping. Keshav Banerjee, Dhoni’s coach, offered him to play as a wicketkeeper for the school team. The move changed Dhoni’s career and he is now one of the most successful captains that the country has ever produced. Banerjee had recently backed Dhoni to be part of the T20 World Cup team.