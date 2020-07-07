US Army will support India against China, Says White House COS Mark Meadows

Sending a clear message to China on who the real ‘Big brother’is, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows explicitly assured that it will stand together with India against China or any other nation who tries to take dominance of the world.

“The US military will continue to stand strong in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else. The message is clear. We’re not going to stand by and let China or anyone else take the reins in terms of being the most powerful, dominant force, whether it’s in that region or over here,” Meadows said.

Meadows made the strong statement while talking on the border dispute between the two nations.The statement from White House is at a time when first signs of deescalation happens along the LAC,with both armies pulling back their troops 1.5 km making a 3 km no-man’s zone.