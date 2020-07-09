PM’s words are endorsing Chinese stand,Says the ‘lion of Ladakh ‘

Col.Sonam Wangchuk known more by the epithet-‘The lion of Ladakh’,yesterday questioned PM Narendra Modi’s statement on border situation and said the words are full of contradiction with the ground reality in Galwan valley were 20 Indian soldiers were martyred by Chinese troops.

“What the PM said today,that the Chinese have not taken any land or post, is a little surprising as the ground reality is something else,” said Colonel (retired) Sonam Wangchuk, who was awarded the Mahavir Chakra for his role in the Kargil war, told the Leh-based news portal Reach Ladakh. He added that the PMs words are actually supportive to Chinese diction of the event

The local BJP councillor Konchok Stanzin and Ladakh Buddhist association President PT Kunzang had earlier given an interview to ‘Reach Ladakh’ that Indian territory was attacked by the Chinese. The Prime Minister’s Office had already given an explanation that Modi had been speaking solely about the post-June 15 position, although he had said clearly that “neither has anyone intruded… nor is any intruder there”.

Wangchuk’s remarks carry a weight as he is revered as a man of will, commanding just 40 soldiers from the Ladakh scouts against 135 Pakistani infiltrants in Chorbat la Pass and making them flee for life.

Wangchuk also commented on the current ban of media in the region. “If the media are not allowed access and we are not getting any input/output, it seems the government does not want people to know the truth. This is what I think.” He added: “The media are allowed access only when the government wants transparency — so that the nation should know what is happening there.”Wangchuk also added that granting access to media in certain situations is ‘counter productive’ to governments interests.