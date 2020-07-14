Coronavirus : Rural Development minister tests positive for COVID19

Cabinet Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

His test results came back on Tuesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder tweeted wishing Bajwa good health.

The development came a week after Director Rural Development Vipul Ujjwal tested positive.

Director Health Services Dr Avneet Kaur said that Bajwa’s swabs taken last week after Ujjwal tested positive had come back.

“However, he developed flu like symptoms. So we repeated the test today, which was found positive,” she said.