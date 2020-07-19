Salman Khurshid snaps at Jaishankar’s claim on Modi’s foreign policy ,”He should know better”

The external affairs minister in the UPA government-Salman Khurshid, on Saturday sent the tweets of his successor S Jaishankar flying back at him.

“Jaishankar was serving the UPA government as ambassador to important countries like the United States and China. He should know,” Khurshid replied in a rhetoric when, asked about the minister’s claim on Friday that Narendra Modi’s foreign policy had made India’s relations with the world better than they were under the UPA.

Khurshid went on: “We were helping Nepal draft their Constitution. Now it is not only redrawing the map, it is trying to take away India’s cultural heritage. They are threatening to snatch Bhagwan Ram. Does that symbolise better relations?”

Khurshid also aimed hard at the NDA government when he referred the dropped Chabahar port in Iran in which India invested billions of dollars.“Iran has dropped India from the Chabahar port project — is that an improvement in relations? We have been pushed into surgical strikes in Pakistan and a protracted negotiation with China to get the territory encroached on in Ladakh vacated. If our foreign minister thinks these are good vibes — positive outcomes of Modi’s foreign policy — what can we say? I will only say a career diplomat should know.” came Khurshid’s snapping reply.

The ambitious Chabahar port project in Iran which was expected to open a new Maritime frontier to India by-passing the Karachi port has met a stalemate on the wake of current international scenario.The dropping of the project after the investment of billions of dollars by India only served to help the Dubai port.