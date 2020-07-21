‘Bad new for expats’: Gulf country bans transferring of visas

Gulf country has come with a legislation that is a bad new for expats. The Kuwait government has banned transferring residence visas from the government sector to the private sector. This was announced by Ahmed Al-Mousa, the Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower . This step was taken to give more control to the labor market.

The decision excludes the husbands and children of Kuwaiti women, and the wives of Kuwaitis, Palestinian nationals and medical professionals who have the license to practice from the Ministry of Health.