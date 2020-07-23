Zuckerberg shrugs-off “Special treatment” deal for Trump

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied the allegations that his social media platform had signed a deal for a “Special treatment” for President Trump running for a second White House term.

Zuckerberg, in an interview with Axios, rejected the “speculation” that Facebook had an arrangement that gives the president free rein on the platform.“Let me be clear: There’s no deal of any kind.Actually, the whole idea of a deal is pretty ridiculous” Zuckerberg answered crisply to the news site.

Facebook is facing the wrath of advertisers including alienation from ad revenue.The surveys point out an increase in hateful content that may promote violence scoping the Trump camp.President Trump himself has a love-hate relation ship with Twitter,often explicitly favoring FB over tweets.