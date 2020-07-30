DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesGulfSportsInternationalEntertainment

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic blessed with a baby boy ; pics goes viral

Jul 30, 2020, 08:20 pm IST

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has become a father for the first time after he and his partner Natasa Santokiv welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Hardik took to social media on Thursday to share an adorable image of his newborn.

In the photo that is being widely shared on social media platforms, Hardik Pandya can be seen holding his child’s little hand.

“We are blessed with our baby boy,” Hardik Pandya wrote.

Wishes have started pouring in for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Lynn and Sania Mirza were among the first ones to congratulate the couple.

 

