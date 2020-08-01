Congress leader Khushbu Sundar expresses support for NEP 2020

Chennai : Congress leader Khushbu Sundar has expressed support for the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 while making it clear that her stand is different from that of the party and she has made her remarks as a citizen.

“My stand on #NEP2020 differs from my party and I apologise to @RahulGandhi Ji for that, but I rather speak the fact than be a head-nodding robot or a puppet. Everything is and cannot be about agreeing to your leader, but about being courageous to voice your opinion bravely as a citizen,” Khushbu tweeted.

She had earlier expressed support for NEP by tweeting, “#NewEducationPolicy2020 A welcome move.”

The New Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is set to usher in a slew of changes with a vision of creating an education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, providing high-quality education to all, and making India a global knowledge superpower.