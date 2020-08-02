Covid-19 Updates: 30 deaths due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

30 more people had died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The ministry of health in Saudi Arabia has also reported 1,357 new coronavirus cases and 2,533 recoveries. This is the lowest single-day cases reported in the country in the last months. Mecca registered the highest daily reported cases with 1,153, followed by Riyadh with 94, and Jeddah with 72.

Thus the total number of cases in Saudi Arabia has rised to 278,835.The total recoveries stand at 240,081. The death toll has reached at 2,917. The recovery rate has reached at 86%.

There are still 35,837 active cases, including 2,011 in critical condition in intensive care. In the last 24 hours more than 36,666 PCR tests were conducted in the country.