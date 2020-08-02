Covid-19 Updates: Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani dies of Covid-19

A senior leader of BJP and a Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister of technical education, Kamal Rani has died of Covid-19. She was undergoing treatment for the deadly infection. She was aged 62.

On July 18, the minister tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Uttar Pradesh. She was later shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the demise of the minister.The CM, who was set to review today preparations for Ram temple bhoomi pujan ceremony on August 5, has cancelled his Ayodhya visit after the news of the minister’s death. Rani was an MLA from Ghatampur constituency in Kanpur.

Rani was also a member of the 11th and 12th Lok Sabha.