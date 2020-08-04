Coronavirus : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for Covid19

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tested positive for the Coronavirus and has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram.

Pradhan has been admitted to the same hospital where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is being treated for Coronavirus.

Pradhan is is the second Union Minister to have tested positive for the virus.

Several BJP leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, UP BJP chief have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also tested Covid positive.