Coronavirus treatment medicine ‘Favipiravir’ launched in India at Rs.35 by Sun Pharma

Indian Pharmaceutical company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries launched its medicine for Covid-19 treatment named 'FluGuard' (Favipiravir 200 mg) at a price of Rs. 35 per tablet. This drug is for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 disease.

Favipiravir was originally developed by Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp under the brand name Avigan for treating influenza.

Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 disease.

Other Indian companies selling favipiravir include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Hetero Labs.