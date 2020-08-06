Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos offloads shares worth 3.1 billion

Jeff Bezos, CEO at Amazon.com Inc has sold shares in the company for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.The offloading of shares made him the most wealthy person alive. He sold 1 million shares on Monday and Tuesday when they were worth $3.12 billion.

Bezos,turned 56 this year and yesterdays sale has been a reversal from years of relative restraint in reducing his stake in Amazon. He still holds more than 54 million shares and is worth $189.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth has surged by $74.9 billion this year with Amazon stock rising 73%.

Bezos sold the shares when they were priced between $3,102 and $3,183 per share. Amazon’s record price is $3,344. It’s also possible the CEO sold more than 1 million shares, as Securities and Exchange Commission filings can be one to two days behind actual sales. But Bezos has a pattern of selling in even millions.

He hasn’t sold stock since February, weeks before the pandemic ground the country’s economy to a near halt. Those 2 million shares ended up being worth $4.07 billion.