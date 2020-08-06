ICU fire , 8 Covid patients dead in Gujarat

Gujarat (Ahmed Nagar): A fire at the ICU of a Covid hospital in Navrangpura, Ahmedabad burnt 8 patients to death.3 nurses got injured in the incident. A short circuit spark near to bed number 8 of the ICU at 3.30 am put the hair of the patient in flames. The woman in panic started running all over and 3 attendants rushed to help her. The attendants themselves were burnt when their PPE kits caught fire. There were 10 patients in ICU at the time. By the time the fire was extinguished 8 patients had died

The fire soon engulfed all of the ICU and an Oxygen cylinder exploded which worsened the situation. The patients were helpless as they were sealed and their escape paths blocked as it was a Covid ward. The entire ICU was charred to ashes. There are accusations that fire force reached the spot with much delay and the fatalities could have been reduced upon their timely help.

The fire chief Rajesh Bhatt, Additional Chief Fire Officer of Ahmedabad Fire Brigade, said that the allegations are false that the team of fire brigade delayed reaching the spot. We arrived within 15 minutes of receiving the information.Bhatt said that by the time we reached here, the entire ICU had been destroyed.” Oxygen cylinders caused the fire to spread quickly. There were 40 patients on the second floor of the hospital, there was smoke. Nothing was visible. Here too many patients had oxygen. Therefore, the danger was constantly increasing. Amidst all this, a team of 40 soldiers of the brigade rushed in and took out all the patients one by one. We came in contact with Corona patients directly. Therefore all employees will be quarantined.” Rajesh Bhatt said.