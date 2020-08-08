1 killed, 5 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Pakistan has again violated ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir. A civilian aged 65 has killed and 5 others were injured in the shelling by Pakistani forces on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. 65-year-old Mohammad Sadiq of Tain Mankote in Poonch district succumbed to critical injuries sustained in Pakistan shelling.

One civilian was killed and six others injured in Pakistan firing in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district on Friday.

Pakistan started shelling and firing in Mendhar and Balakote sectors early morning on Friday.In the evening, ceasefire violation was carried out again in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. In Kashmir division, Pakistan violated ceasefire on the LoC in Machhal, Naugam and Tangdhar sectors of Kupwara district. Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Uri sector of Baramulla district on Friday.

Indian Army retaliated effectively at all these places and damage was caused to Pakistan army positions in Indian retaliatory action.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has made over 2,720 ceasefire violations in which 23 civilians have been killed and over 100 others injured.