6-tonne Potato ! Hotel in Idaho gets every one amused

‘Potato’ is widely considered as King among Indian vegetables. The tumor finds its place in almost all vegetable dishes. Potato sticks to the palate of Indians in a way that it is impossible for a rich recipe without it.

But potato is also an international favorite-proof for which is a hotel in Idaho US. This hotel sits on a 400-acre land and at first, sight looks like a giant Potato.”The Big Potato” as the hotel is rightly named offers a luxury stay for two potato lovers. The hotel weighs 6 tonnes and provides all the luxury which any Luxury hotel chain offers.

The interior of this hotel is designed in a contemporary style. All the interiors-cupboard shelves and sofas are hand made. The rooms are painted white for a feeling of openness to guests. A stay for 24 hrs at the ‘Big Potato hotel ‘ will cost 15,000 Rs.

The ‘Big Potato Hotel’ is a reminder to the tourists for the vast Potato fields of Idaho and the Potato farmers…perhaps we Indians should consider something similar for our love of Potato. What should be a fitting tribute for ‘King Potato’ by the Indians?