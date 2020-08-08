DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Air Asia flight aborts take-off after suffering bird hit

Aug 8, 2020, 04:49 pm IST

An  Air Asia flight  was forced to abort its take-off as the flight was hit by a bird at the airport. Air Asia flight to Mumbai  from Ranchi  was forced to abort its take-off after it  was hit by a bird. All passengers and crew were safe. The plane, AirAsia flight (i5-632), was scheduled to fly from Ranchi to Mumbai.

The incident comes just a day after an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard skidded  the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport  in Kerala during its landing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close