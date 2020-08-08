Air Asia flight aborts take-off after suffering bird hit

An Air Asia flight was forced to abort its take-off as the flight was hit by a bird at the airport. Air Asia flight to Mumbai from Ranchi was forced to abort its take-off after it was hit by a bird. All passengers and crew were safe. The plane, AirAsia flight (i5-632), was scheduled to fly from Ranchi to Mumbai.

The incident comes just a day after an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard skidded the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport in Kerala during its landing.