Air India Express flight crash Updates: 20 died in the mishap!!!

An Air India flight from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala crashed at the Calicut International Airport – also known as the Karipur airport – while landing on Friday night. Officials said 20 people, including the pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe and the co-pilot have died in the accident and over 140 more are injured, some of them seriously.

The flight was about to land when the accident happened. After overshooting the runway, the aircraft broke into several pieces.

The regulator said after landing at Runway 10, the plane continued running till the end of the runway and fell into the valley and broke into two portions.The accident is similar to the Mangaluru air tragedy when an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed while landing at Mangaluru airport on 22 May 2010 that killed 158 lives. Eight passengers had a miraculous escape. It was the first major mishap involving the budget airline of the national carrier.

“It was raining heavily. The pilot had given a warning before landing saying the weather was really bad. He tried for safe landing twice but lost control. The aircraft shot off the runway and skidded off and it was broke into two pieces. It was a miraculous escape for many,” said a passenger V Ibrahim.

Kerala has been facing heavy rains and inclement weather in large parts of the state.