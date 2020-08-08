Anti Terrorist Squad interrogates Deoband cleric for spooky calls to Arabia

Uttar Pradesh (Deoband): A popular Muslim cleric from Deoband faced a marathon investigation after he got detained by the Anti-Terrorist Squad. He was quizzed reportedly for up to 10 hrs after the ATS got him under the radar for his lengthy phone calls to a number in Saudi Arabia. The cleric was cleared today after the questioning. The cleric runs a well-known medical clinic in Deoband.

The ATS detained the cleric after the lengthy phone conversation also mentioned the words ‘Ayodhya’,’Babri Masjid’ and ‘Sri Ram mandir’.Alerted with this the ATS arrested the cleric and brought him to Saharanpur for questioning.

However, on questioning nothing unusual was obtained from the cleric and he was subsequently released giving a clean chit. The ATS took him to custody on Friday morning and he was released today after questioning.