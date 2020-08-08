Birthday wishes to M.T. Vasudevan Nair, the chronicler of the quotidian.

MT has been a glorious presence in Malayalam novels and fiction for more than six decades

MT Vasudevan Nair is one of the prominent writers who has shaped the modern Malayalam literature as well as the Malayalam cinema. His debut novel ‘Naalukettu’ won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award. He was 23 when he penned the novel.

Affectionately addressed as ‘MT’, the writer has scripted for many iconic movies and has also directed a few movies. He has also won the National Film Award for best screenplay four times for the movies ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’, ‘Kadavu’, ‘Sadayam’, and ‘Parinayam.

He has also won the Kerala State Film Awards several times. Some of his best movies include ‘Kadavu’, ‘Parinayam’, ‘Olavum Theeravum’, ‘Perumthachan’, ‘Pazhassi Raja’ among others.

He was born on July 15, 1933 in the month of Karkataka

The author recreated the aesthetic rules of composition. MT’s contributions to the film industry are unparalleled. He enriched Malayalam cinema with over sixty excellent screenplays.

It is the blessing and pride of MT Malayalam who has sought innumerable recognitions such as Jnanpith and Padma Vibhushan.

MT, who can star in whatever he writes, is still young at heart when he turns eighty-seven.