Breaking News!!!Heavy rains in catchment areas, Malampuzha dam may open tomorrow, caution advised….

As monsoon rains batter southern parts of the country, Kerala will continue to experience heavy showers during the next 24 hours, Indian Meteorological Department said Saturday. Coastal and interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will experience similar conditions for the next 3 days.

Water levels continue to rise in many rivers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Malampuzha dam may open tomorrow, caution advised among the areas.State Authorities in Tamil Nadu have issued a red alert for people in and around Coimbatore district Mettupalayam as 30,000 cusecs of surplus water was released into the Bhavani river from the Pillur dam, news agency PTI reported.

People were evacuated from 23 villages in Maharashtra Kohlapur district as water levels in Panchaganga river rose after water was discharged from a dam following heavy rains in the state.