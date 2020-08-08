Congress veteran P Chidambaram,”A Chinese mole trying to oust our defense minister”

Congress veteran leader P Chidambaram raised doubts about the presence of a ‘Chinese mole’ within the sensitive defense ministry. The experienced former finance minister of India suspects that the mole is working against national interests and to oust defense minister Rajnath Singh from the post.

“Someone is out to get Rajnath Singh out of the Defence Ministry! Otherwise, why would the Defence Ministry website put out the truth about the Chinese aggression and occupation of Indian territory?” Chidambaram tweeted on Friday.

A defense ministry documentary featured in its official site created quite a stir in Indian national politics. The defense ministry vehemently denied the claim of Prime minister Narendra Modi that ‘no one intruded into Indian territory and no one is occupying Indian territory’.

“That single statement damaged Rajnath Singh (people ask, did the Ministry and the Army fail to act on the intelligence inputs and allowed the Chinese to bring troops and equipment and cross the LAC?) That statement also exposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous declaration that ‘no one intruded into Indian territory and no one is occupying Indian territory’. I suspect there is a Chinese mole in the Defence Ministry ! ”, said P Chidambaram.