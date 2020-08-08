Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights:Day 2 Of Over 60,000 Fresh Cases Counts Near 20.9 Lakh !!!

India has added over 5 lakh cases in just 10 days. Saturday’s fresh cases dropped marginally from Friday’s record additions of 62,538.

Covid-19 cases in India continue to rise at a hastened pace, with the country reporting over 60,000 fresh cases for a second day. India added more than 61,500 cases of coronavirus infection in a matter of 24 hours, taking the total tally to nearly 20.9 lakh in the world’s third-worst infected country, according to the Health Ministry’s update as of 8 a.m. on Aug. 8. This includes over 42,500 death and 14.2 lakh patients who have recovered.

However, the rate of recoveries is also on the rise. There are over two recovered patients for each patient who currently has the virus, leading to a visibly flatter curve of active cases. This, however, does not necessarily count as a sign of relief or an indication that the country has hit its peak.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 1%, less than the average daily increase over the past week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. California became the third U.S. state to surpass 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths. China’s case count continues to be extremely low compared with the rest of the world, with 31 confirmed on Aug. 7. Australia’s Victoria state reported 466 new infections and 12 deaths. Globally, cases have topped 19 million with over 718,000 dead.