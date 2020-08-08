Coronavirus : Union Minister Arjun Meghwal tests positive for COVID19

NEW DELHI : Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

Arjun Meghwal is the Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources. He is the fourth Union minister to have tested positive for coronavirus.

“On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested. The first test was negative, the second test came positive today. I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please take care of your health,” Arjun Meghwal said in a tweet.