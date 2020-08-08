Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases surpasses 1.91 crore globally

The total number of Coronavirus cases has surpassed the 1.91 crore mark globally. Meanwhile the death toll has reached at 7.15 lakh. The Johns Hopkins University has announced this.

The total confirmed cases stood at 19,545,329 globally. While the death toll rised to 724,081.Total recoveries has reached at 12,545,630. There are 6,275,618 active cases under medical supervision.

US continues to be the worst hit country with highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,883,657 and 160,104, respectively. Brazil came in the second place with 2,912,212 infections and 98,493 fatalities.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,027,074), and is followed by Russia (875,378), South Africa (538,184), Mexico (462,690), Peru (455,409), Chile (366,671), Colombia (357,710), Iran (320,117), Spain (309,855), the UK (309,796), Saudi Arabia (284,226), Pakistan (282,645), Bangladesh (249,651), Italy (249,204), Turkey (237,265), France (231,310), Argentina (228,195), Germany (215,224), Iraq (140,603), Philippines (122,754), Canada (120,387), Indonesia (118,753) and Qatar (112,092), .

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (50,517), UK (46,498), India (41,585), Italy (35,187), France (30,308), Spain (28,500), Peru (20,424), Iran (17,976), Russia (14,698) and Colombia (11,939).