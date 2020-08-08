Covid-19 Updates: World’s first Covid vaccine will be registered next week

The very first vaccine for the treatment of coronavirus infection will be registered officially next week. Russia has announced that it will register their vaccine on August 12.Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev announced this.

The vaccine has been developed jointly by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Defence Ministry.

“At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway. The trials are extremely important. We have to understand that the vaccine must be safe. Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated,” Gridnev said.

Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.

Earlier, Russia has announced that a mass coronavirus vaccination will be launched all over Russia from October. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said members of ôrisk groups, such as medical workers, may be offered the vaccine this month. The vaccination will be free of charge and health workers and teachers would be first in line to get vaccinated.

“We plan wider vaccination for October because we need to launch a new system of treatment gradually. We plan that the coronavirus vaccination campaign will be totally covered from the budget. Accordingly, the vaccination scheme is known to all. It will be planned,” the Minister told TASS News Agency .