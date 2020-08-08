Disha Salian’s Death : Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha’s last party video is out : Watch Here

New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s mysterious death on June 8, 2020, is being probed once again by the Mumbai police with many assuming a possible link between the two. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Disha, 28, allegedly jumped off a high-rise apartment in Mumbai on June 8. As per initial reports of her having attended a party just before her death, a video has now surfaced where Disha can be seen enjoying a bash with her friends. The party was at her friend’s residence and soon after attending it, she was found dead.

Disha can be seen along with a few other close friends in the video and looks happy. The bunch of friends are seen dancing to ‘Mission Kashmir’ track ‘Rind Poshmaal’ featuring Hrithik Roshan.