DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHDelhiCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Disha Salian’s Death : Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha’s last party video is out : Watch Here

Aug 8, 2020, 07:21 pm IST

New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s mysterious death on June 8, 2020, is being probed once again by the Mumbai police with many assuming a possible link between the two. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Disha, 28, allegedly jumped off a high-rise apartment in Mumbai on June 8. As per initial reports of her having attended a party just before her death, a video has now surfaced where Disha can be seen enjoying a bash with her friends. The party was at her friend’s residence and soon after attending it, she was found dead.

Disha can be seen along with a few other close friends in the video and looks happy. The bunch of friends are seen dancing to ‘Mission Kashmir’ track ‘Rind Poshmaal’ featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close