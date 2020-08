A moderate earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Berhampur in Odisha on Saturday morning. The earthquake hit 73 kilometers West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur at 7.10 am.

Assam too was shaken by an earthquake this morning. The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred in Sonitpur. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 5:26 am.