Heavy Rain in Kerala for next 24 hours ; IMD issues red alert in these districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the state will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.

The rain is likely to lessen by Wednesday.The IMD report also stated that several parts of Central India and North India will receive heavy rainfall from Sunday to Wednesday as the result of the formation of a low-pressure belt in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the report, Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts will receive extreme rainfall in the next 24 hours