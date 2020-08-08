How Bachchan and family fought with the coronavirus??? Read more…..

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe infecting nearly 2 crore people and claiming lives of over 7 lakh people. The deadly infection has also infected some of the most famous personalities around the world, including sportsmen, movie stars and celebrities.



In India, the dreadful pathogen has infected some of the most popular figures including Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. However, all of them have been recovered from the deadly infection and are now at their house after receiving treatment.

Amitabh Bachchan:



Bollywood’s Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 11 informed his fans through social media that his reports for coronavirus came out to be positive. He wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”.

The actor was then admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, however, on August 2, Big B tested negative for the deadly virus and was discharged from the hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan:



The latest celeb recovering from the coronavirus is Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who, on Friday, announced that he has been tested negative for the coronavirus. Tweeting about the same Junior Bachchan wrote, “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!”

Abhishek, on July 11 revealed that he and his father Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was shifted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai where he received his treatment and now after almost a month, Abhishek was tested negative for COVID-19.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya:



A day after Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19, swab samples of other family members were taken for testing. While Jaya Bachchan’s reports turned out to be negative, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the deadly virus. However, both were home quarantined at first, but after developing mild symptoms of the virus, the mother-daughter duo was shifted to the Nanavati hospital.

After 15 days of hospitalisation, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative for the deadly virus and were discharged from the hospital on July 27.