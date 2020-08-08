DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Indian Consulate in Dubai makes important announcement

Aug 8, 2020, 01:11 pm IST

The Indian Consulate office in Dubai will work on Saturday for giving assistance to people seeking information about the plane crash in Kozhikode. This was announced by the Consulate General of India.

“Consulate will be open tomorrow Saturday, August 8 at 8 am to assist all who want any assistance to travel to Kerala or any information related to air crash incident. We are with all the families of injured and deceased and will do our best to assist them,” the Consulate General of India, Dubai tweeted.

An Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight with 190 people on board has skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday evening at 7.40 pm. 18 people lost their lives and 127 people were injured in the mishap.

