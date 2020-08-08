Indian Consulate in Dubai makes important announcement

The Indian Consulate office in Dubai will work on Saturday for giving assistance to people seeking information about the plane crash in Kozhikode. This was announced by the Consulate General of India.

Consulate will be open tomorrow Saturday August 8 at 8 AM to assist all who want any assistance to travel to Kerala or any information related to aircrash incident. We are with all the families of injured and deceased and will do our best to assist them @MEAIndia @IndembAbuDhabi — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 7, 2020

In yesterday air mishap at Calicut, 18 people have lost lives including pilot and co pilot and 127 people are receiving treatment, few of them in critical condition, in the following hospitals. Our prayers with the families of deceased and injured. @MEAIndia @AmbKapoor @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/pvFRXrCM1E — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 8, 2020

An Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight with 190 people on board has skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday evening at 7.40 pm. 18 people lost their lives and 127 people were injured in the mishap.