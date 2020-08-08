Karipur Flight Crash : Air India Express changes its colour on social media platforms

New Delhi: A day after 18 people were killed as Air India Express plane skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode, the airline changed its colour from red to black on social media platforms,mourning the tragedy and the loss of two of its pilots.

Notably, the plane, part of the Vande Bharat Mission, with more than 190 on board skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 35-feet deep valley, leaving 18 people dead, including both pilots.

Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. Air India Express informed that AAIB, DGCA and Flight Safety Departments have reached to investigate the incident.