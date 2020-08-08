Karipur Plane Crash: Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi offers helping hand

The Indian mission in UAE has offered a helping hand to families and friends of the victims of the Air India Express plane crash. The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi has informed that it will help them to fly to Kerala. Indian ambassador Pawan Kapoor announced this on Saturday.

“Sincere condolences on this tragedy. We are assisting the next of kin and friends of the deceased to travel to India today,” Kapoor tweeted .

Sincere condolences on this tragedy. We are assisting the next of kin and friends of the deceased to travel to India today. https://t.co/Ubfaz9sKeq — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) August 8, 2020

At least 18 people were killed and many others were injured as an Air India Express flight (IX1344) from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway and fell 30 feet into a valley.at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport.

The Indian consulate in Dubai has opened helplines for relatives and friends of passengers onboard the Air India Express flight IX1344 that crash-landed at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport.

People can contact the consulate on 0565463903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575.