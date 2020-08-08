Kerala govt asks TN govt to pitch water from Mullaperiyar dam in an incremental manner!!!

The Kerala authorities Saturday requested the Tamil Nadu authorities to launch water from Mullaperiyar by the tunnel to Vaigai Dam in a phased method when the water stage reaches 136 feet in view of the heavy rains acquired by the Idukki district. In a letter, Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta requested his Tamil Nadu counterpart to tell the state authorities 24 hours previous to opening of the shutters.

“The state is receiving heavy rains especially in the Idukki district. The water level in the catchment area of Mullaperiyar has been steadily rising. The water level, which was at 116.20 feet on August 3 is up to 131.25 feet by 2 pm on August 7,” Mehta stated in his letter.



He additionally identified that the Met workplace has issued a pink alert for Saturday and Sunday within the district indicating excessive heavy rainfall and at the moment the influx to the dam is 13,257 cubic metre of water and the outflow by the tunnel is 1,650 cubic metre.

The Kerala authorities additionally knowledgeable the neighbouring state that inside the final 24 hours, Mullaperiyar Dam and Thekkady acquired 19.eight cm and 15.7 cm of rainfall respectively and the water stage went up by seven toes throughout this era.

In the letter despatched to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Ok Shanmughan, Mehtasaid as per info supplied by the Executive Engineer of MI Division at Kattappana, the excess shutters of Tamil Nadu-controlled Periyar dam was able to releasing 1,22,000 cubic metre of water.

“We know the extent of damage when 23,000 metre of water were released in 2018. Hence, necessary steps should be taken to release water in a phased manner,” he added.

According to info supplied by the Idukki district administration, the present water stage at Mullaperiyar at three pm on August eight was 134.50 feet.

Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector H Dineshan instructed P T I, he had held a telephonic dialogue with the Theni Collector who had assured him to tell Kerala previous to opening the shutters.

“The Idukki district administration has made all arrangements to shift the people in case of any emergency. We need at least two hours to shift people. The water level at Mullaperiyar is likely to increase as the IMD has issued a red alert for today and tomorrow,” Dineshan stated.